Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Time, Date, Significance Of The Puja

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Devotees pray to Lord Vishnu on this day

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: The monsoon arrives in India and brings with it a number of festivals and vrats or puja observed by millions in the country. The months of Ashadh and Sravana in the Hindu calendar, corresponding to mainly June and July, have a series of holy days, which are marked by devotees of Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi.

What is Devshayani Ekadashi

The eleventh day in the full moon quarter of Ashadh is observed as Devshayani Ekadashi. According to mythology, on this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep or is in deep meditation and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Devshyani Ekadashi comes close on the heels of Jagannath Rath Yatra mostly every year.

Devshayani Ekadashi: Time and date

Ekadashi Tithi begins: 7:49 PM on Jun 30

Ekadashi Tithi ends: 5:29 PM on July 1

(drikpanchang.com)

Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi

The puja assumes significance as Chaturmas or a holy period of four months in the Hindu calendar, starts on this day. The four months of Chaturmas, including Shravan, Bhadra, Ashwin and Kartik (corresponding to primarily July, August, September and October), marks all the key Hindu festivals like the Janmashthami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali.

On Devshayani Ekadashi many devotees fast and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.