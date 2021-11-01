Rama Ekadashi 2021: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance

People observe a day-long fast that is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Ekadashi, the 11th lunar day, is an important event in the Hindu calendar. Rama Ekadashi is observed in the month of Kartik during Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the lunar fortnight). On this tithi, people observe a day-long fast and break it the next day, after sunrise. This vrat is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees seek his blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families and loved ones.

DateAndTimings

Though the Ekadashi tithi began on October 31, people can hold the fast on November 1. It started at 2:27 pm on October 31 and will end at 1:21 pm on November 1. Devotees can break their fast during Parana duration, which will be between 6:34 am and 8:46 am on November 2.

PujaVidhi

People take bath early morning and offer prayers. Idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are placed on a clean platform. Fruits, flowers and naivedya are offered to the deities. Devotees then place a kalash half-filled with water in front of them. They then perform aarti and distribute the prasad.

During the fast, people can chant this mantra:

Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay.

Significance

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped together on the day. It is also believed that holding a fast on Rama Ekadashi is a symbolic penance for the wrongs we may have committed knowingly or unknowingly.