Parliament's Monsoon Session To Be Held From July 21 To August 21: Kiren Rijiju

"The Hon'ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025," said Kiren Rijiju.

Parliament's Monsoon Session To Be Held From July 21 To August 21: Kiren Rijiju
Earlier, the session was to conclude on August 12 (File)
New Delhi:

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

"The Hon'ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Earlier, the session was to conclude on August 12, but now it has been extended by a week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

