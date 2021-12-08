Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition MPs To Join Sit-In Against Suspension Of 12 Rajya Sabha Members

Twelve Rajya Sabha Opposition MPs were suspended last week for "unruly conduct.

At least 120 Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha will join a sit-in protest in the Parliament Complex today over the suspension of 12 members of the Upper House.

Twelve Opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) - are holding an indefinite protest since they were suspended last week for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The suspension of the MPs has led to disruption of proceedings in the Upper House, which did not carry any significant business for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament winter session 2021:

Dec 08, 2021 10:04 (IST) All Rajya Sabha MPs of opposition parties to join the dharna at Gandhi Statue protesting suspension of the 12 MPs today.

Dec 08, 2021 09:10 (IST) Parliament Winter Session: Opposition parties have said that their protest will continue till the time the suspension of the MPs is revoked.

Dec 08, 2021 09:06 (IST) At least 120 Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha will join a sit-in protest in the Parliament Complex today over the suspension of 12 members of the Upper House. Twelve Opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) - are holding an indefinite protest since they were suspended last week for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.