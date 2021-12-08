Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition MPs To Join Sit-In Against Suspension Of 12 Rajya Sabha Members

At least 120 Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha will join a sit-in protest in the Parliament Complex today over the suspension of 12 members of the Upper House.
Twelve Opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) - are holding an indefinite protest since they were suspended last week for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.
The suspension of the MPs has led to disruption of proceedings in the Upper House, which did not carry any significant business for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.
Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament winter session 2021:
