Defence Minister To Brief Parliament On Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief parliament on the crash of an army chopper in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. The Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper, which crashed in Coonoor, a spot between Coimbatore and Sulur. Mr Singh has already briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue following army protocol, sources said.

Four people are dead and two have survived. Their identities are not known yet. News agency ANI reported that the chopper was carrying 14 people.

The Tamil Nadu government has sent senior officials to the crash site. A medical team from Ooty and experts from Coimbatore are rushing there

The Indian Air Force has confirmed the crash. "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the tweet read.

The chopper had taken off from the army base in Sulur.