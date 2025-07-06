Centre Responds After News Agency Reuters' X Account Withheld In India

There has been no requirement from the Indian government to withhold Reuters' X handle, the Centre has said, denying any role in the international news agency's social media account going blank in the country.

The Reuters handle is currently inaccessible to users in India with a notice displayed on the platform showing that the action was taken "in response to a legal demand."

A government spokesperson clarified this morning it did not ask for the account to be withheld and that it is continuously working with X to resolve the problem.

"There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters and we are continuously working with X to resolve the problem," the spokesperson said.

Reports suggest it could be due to an old request that was acted on too late.

The government had requested blocking hundreds of social media accounts, including that of Reuters, during Operation Sindoor but Reuters' handle was not blocked that time while others faced the action, reported news agency PTI.

Quoting an official source, the report said the government had issued the order on May 7, but it was not taken up that time. It appears that the request has been acted on now, the report said, calling it a "mistake on their (X's) part".

The government has now asked the platform to explain its action and lift the censorship since the issue is no longer relevant.

The Reuters handle is likely to be restored soon, the report added.