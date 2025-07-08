"Deeply Concerned": Elon Musk's X Alleges Press Censorship In India

Elon Musk's microblogging giant X has criticised the Indian government over what it called "press censorship", following the blocking of the accounts of international news agency Reuters in India. The government had, however, denied any role in the news agency's social media account going offline in India.

"There is no requirement from the government of India to withhold Reuters, and we are continuously working with X to resolve the problem," a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

X, however, said the government on July 3 ordered it to block 2,355 accounts in India, including Reuters, "within one hour without providing justification."

X said they had no choice but to obey the order as they could be penalised if they didn't. The company asked those whose accounts have been blocked in India to look for a remedy from courts.

"On July 3, 2025, the Indian government ordered X to block 2,355 accounts in India, including international news outlets like Reuters and Reuters World, under Section 69A of the IT Act. Non-compliance risked criminal liability," X's Global Government Affairs team said in a post today.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology demanded immediate action - within one hour - without providing justification, and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice. After public outcry, the government requested X to unblock Reuters and Reuters World," it said.

"We are deeply concerned about ongoing press censorship in India due to these blocking orders. X is exploring all legal options available. Unlike users located in India, X is restricted by Indian law in its ability to bring legal challenges against these executive orders. We urge affected users to pursue legal remedies through the courts," said the company earlier known as Twitter before Elon Musk bought it.