Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Kiren Rijiju To Table Bill On Judges' Salary

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha on Monday, the seventh day of the ongoing Winter Session. The bill seeks to bring clarity concerning the date of eligibility of additional quantum of pension to a retired judge.

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha expressed regret over the army encounter in Nagaland that went awry. Mr Shah said that probe will be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and will be completed within a month. He asked central agencies working in states like Nagaland to ensure such incidents don't recur.

The Winter Session of the Parliament, which began on November 29, will continue till December 23.