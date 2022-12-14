Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Chaos Likely Again Over India-China Clashes

The Lok Sabha will meet at 11 am today. (File)

Opposition protest over last week's India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang is expected to rock the Parliament for the second day as the Winter Session is set to resume at 11 am today. No Indian soldiers died or suffered serious injuries as they contested a Chinese attempt to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Parliament yesterday. But the Opposition demanded a discussion on the issue and held protests in both houses of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha will meet at 11 am today.

Here are the Live Updates from Parliament Winter Session:

Dec 14, 2022 09:24 (IST) Winter Session Live: Opposition Meeting At 10 Am To Discuss Joint Strategy

Opposition parties' leaders are set to meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the Parliament at 10 AM to discuss the joint opposition strategy for the day as the Winter Session resumes at 11 am.