Opposition Shows Rare Unity In Parliament, Yet Government Cagey On China Clashes

Opposition unity in Parliament was on display again as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi joined a strategy meet called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, on how to compel the government to discuss the recent India-China border clashes, in Arunachal Pradesh, in Parliament.

Bengal's Trinamool Congress later participated in a walkout along with the 18 parties that were at the meeting, protesting the chairpersons' refusal to allow a discussion on the Tawang clashes.

Earlier, at the start of the winter session, the AAP and Trinamool Congress had attended a similar meeting of "like-minded opposition parties" called by Mr Kharge to discuss a joint strategy.

Participants at both meetings included the Left parties CPI and CPM, Bihar's RJD and JDU, Uttar Pradesh's SP and RLD, Maharashtra's NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference, among others.

The three that have had issued with aligning with a Congress-led Opposition — TRS, AAP and Trinamool — have made their national ambitions known ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha contest.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of the TRS has even renamed the party to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, with only some formalities pending. He has even met other leaders such as his Bihar counterpart, Nitish Kumar of the JDU. From the Congress's side, Rahul Gandhi, on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, had attacked the TRS government too.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has publicly slammed the Congress for "taking us for granted", while the AAP has clear-cut ambitions to project 2024 as a battle between Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi.

Working together in Parliament, therefore, is a tricky call for them.

Today, in-House efforts by Congress, NCP and other parties' MPs yielded no results as the government has refused to engage beyond a brief statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said after the walkout: "In 1962, even when a war with China was on, Pandit [Jawaharlal] Nehru had discussed it in Parliament with more than 100 MPs. Then why is this government running away from discussing the China issue?"

Mr Kharge had tweeted after the last meeting: "Parliament is the abode of democratic deliberation. We, the like-minded parties will strongly raise all the issues relevant to our people. PM Modi, you spoke about opposition getting more chance to participate, therefore we expect the government to walk its talk."

The session began on December 7 and is scheduled till the 29th.