Parliament Winter Session Day 4 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi To Take Oath Today

Parliament Winter Session Live: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi and Chavan Ravindra Vasantrao to take oath.

Day 4 of the Parliament Winter Session will begin at 11 am, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking oath as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad. She will join her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the bypolls in Wayanad with 6.22 lakh votes.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to scrutinise the Waqf Bill will present a motion for an extension of its November 29 deadline to present its report.

The winter session of the Parliament began on November 25 but faced early disruptions, resulting in the adjournment of both Houses for the day. MPs raised an uproar over various issues including Manipur unrest and Sambhal violence. No sitting was held on the second day to mark the 75th Constitution Day. On the third day, both houses were adjourned within an hour.

Here are the Live Updates on the Parliament Winter Session:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha by-election from Kerala's Wayanad, will take her oath as a Member of Parliament today, joining her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi in the House.

Nov 28, 2024 09:19 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that seeks to further amend the Railway Act, 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railways Board and improve operational efficiency.

Nov 28, 2024 09:13 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024

On the third day of the winter session of the Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aims to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980. The Bill seeks to amend different banking laws to alter the tenure of directors of cooperative banks and expand provisions for the settlement of unclaimed amounts.

Nov 28, 2024 09:10 (IST) Joint Parliamentary Committee To Move Motion On Extension For Report On The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to move a motion seeking an extension to present the report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Joint Committee is looking for extra time till the last day of the Budget Session, 2025.

Nov 28, 2024 08:38 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress’ Chavan Ravindra Vasantrao To Take Oath

Congress candidate Chavan Ravindra Vasantrao won from Nanded constituency in a recently held Lok Sabha election with nearly 1,500 votes. Mr Vasantrao secured 5.86 lakh votes whereas, his close rival BJP's Dr Santukrao Marotrao Hambarde got 5.85 lakh votes.