Priyanka To Join Gandhis In Parliament Today, A Look At Other Families In House

Priyanka Gandhi won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha by-election from Kerala's Wayanad, will take her oath as a Member of Parliament tomorrow, joining her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi in the House.

The Lok Sabha seat was vacated by her brother who won from both the seats - Wayanad and Rae Bareli. In her poll debut, Priyanka Gandhi won the seat from a thumping margin of over four lakh voters, surpassing her brother's victory margin in the 2024 General elections.

Ms Gandhi will now join a list of MPs who have at least one family member in either house of the Parliament.

Sonia Gandhi was elected to the Rajya Sabha after she decided to not contest the 2024 general elections from Rae Bareli. Her children, Rahul and Priyanka, will now sit in Lok Sabha.

Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, are both members of the Lok Sabha. Mr Yadav won from Kannauj in the Lok Sabha elections and his wife was elected from the Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav's cousin, Akshay Yadav, won from the Ferozabad seat, while his other cousin, Dharmendra Yadav, won from Badaun. The Akhilesh Yadav family is also related to Lalu Yadav's family.

Pappu Yadav won the Purnia Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as an independent candidate, with a margin of over 23,000 votes. His wife, Ranjeet Ranjan, is a serving Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, from Chhattisgarh. She was elected to the House in 2022.

Sharad Pawar is an incumbent member of Rajya Sabha who was elected to the House in 2014. His daughter, Supriya Sule, is a sitting Member of Parliament from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Family Members In Vidhan Sabha

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi is a member of the Bihar Assembly, along with her sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. During the term of the Mahagathbandhan, a grand alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United and Congress, Tejashwi Yadav was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Deputy until Mr Kumar joined hands with the BJP-led NDA months before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, both Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his wife Kamlesh Thakur are members of the Legislative Assembly. They are members of the Congress.

Jharkhand's Chief Minister-elect Hemant Soren, whose party Jharkhand Mukti Morch (JMM) secured a majority in the recently concluded state elections, will be joined by his wife Kalpana Soren in the Legislative Assembly. JMM won 34 seats in the polls, BJP secured 21 and Congress came third with 16 in the 81-member Assembly.