Parliament Winter Session Day 2 Live Updates: Congress To Protest Against Centre's Neglect Of Wayanad

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Day 2 of the Parliament Winter Session will begin at 11 am.

Day 2 of the Parliament Winter Session will begin at 11 am, with discussions on the Waqf bill, Wayanad landslide and Sambhal violence likely to remain in focus.

The winter session of the parliament began on November 25 but faced early disruptions, resulting in the adjournment of both Houses for the day. No sitting was held on November 26, on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day.

Here are the Live updates on the Parliament Winter Session:

Nov 27, 2024 09:24 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress To Agitate Against Centre's Neglect Of Wayanad Landslide

The Congress said on Tuesday that it will launch protests, both inside and outside Parliament, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, against the lack of Central assistance for the landslide survivors of Wayanad. The Congress said on Tuesday that it will launch protests, both inside and outside Parliament, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, against the lack of Central assistance for the landslide survivors of Wayanad. Party leader and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique described the Centre's alleged reluctance to provide financial aid to the people in landslide-affected areas as an "inhuman" approach.

Nov 27, 2024 09:10 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that seeks to further amend the Railway Act, 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railways Board and improve operational efficiency.

Nov 27, 2024 09:09 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday will move the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha which aims to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, in addition to the Banking Regulation Act, among other Bills. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amends the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980. The Bill seeks to amend different banking laws to alter the tenure of directors of cooperative banks and expand provisions for the settlement of unclaimed amounts.