Mamata Banerjee Delivers Double-Barrel, Pahalgam-Waqf Bill Violence, Jab

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - prepping her Trinamool Congress for what will be an explosive Assembly election next year - has labelled arch-rivals the BJP, and the party-led central government, a "heavily-loaded virus" that spreads communal tension and hatred.

In a scathing attack - delivered in Murshidabad, where three people were killed last month in violence over changes to the Waqf laws, and which drew from the Pahalgam terror attack - Ms Banerjee claimed BJP 'goons' stopped her from visiting the families of those affected by the Waqf laws violence.

And she also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to protect India's borders.

"When you (referring to Mr Modi) are in the (Prime Minister's) chair, you cannot divide the people on religious lines. Please (instead) take care of India... please take care of the borders."

#WATCH | Murshidabad: On the Pahalgam terrorist attack, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...Instead of doing communal violence, please take care of the border. Please take care of India. We love India, please save India from any disaster. Please give justice to the people… pic.twitter.com/bwmC2vXaRN — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025

"Give justice to the people and don't play nasty politics," the Chief Minister declared, claiming evidence of a "conspiracy", orchestrated by the BJP, with help from the National Human Rights Commission, to spread propaganda against her government before the election.

"I have unearthed most of the conspiracy... I will expose this before the media. But unfortunately, some media houses played into the hands of the BJP in spreading lies."

Ms Banerjee was making her first visit to Murshidabad since the violence.

READ | After Murshidabad, Violence During Waqf Protest In 2nd Bengal District

Last month she blamed "outsiders"; "We do not want riots," she said, pointing out her government had already declared - although the 'how' is unclear - it will not implement the new Waqf bill in the state.

"Some outsiders orchestrated it... but we will expose them and their conspiracy."

This was after a NHRC panel had already visited, prompting her to ask if the rights body, which reports to the centre, was as prompt in witnessing potential violations in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh.

Three people were killed in violence there after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in early April.

NDTV Explains | Everything You Need To Know About Waqf Row

The new law changes the way Muslim charitable assets and properties are administered in the country, including making it mandatory to have non-Muslims on the Waqf boards.

The law was passed amid fierce controversy in Parliament and pleas challenging its implementation will be taken up next week by a bench led by the new Chief Justice, BR Gavai.

In its affidavit on April 25, the government defended the amendments and opposed any "blanket stay" by the court on a "law having presumption of constitutionality passed by Parliament".

Mamata Banerjee's multi-barrel attack on the BJP comes as her Trinamool and she ready for next year's election, one the latter will be going all-out to win after slipping to successive defeats in Bengal state polls and the Lok Sabha elections.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.