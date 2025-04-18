Rights Body Team Meets People From Violence-Hit Murshidabad

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday arrived in West Bengal's Malda and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

The NHRC members, who took suo motu cognisance of the recent violence in Murshidabad that broke out during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, took note after talking to members of the affected families staying at the camp at the Par Lal Pur High School in Malda.

The Commission on Tuesday said it has decided to send a team to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry into the incidents, considering the seriousness of the situation.

The NHRC action comes following the receipt of a formal complaint about the violence and the alleged human rights violations in the affected areas.

According to officials, three people were killed during the violent clashes that erupted in the Muslim-majority areas of Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur in Murshidabad district. Many residents, fearing for their lives, fled their homes and took shelter in camps set up in neighbouring Malda district.

The violence occurred amid widespread protests against the central government's recent amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The NHRC has directed that a detailed inquiry report be submitted within three weeks.

