After Murshidabad, Violence During Waqf Protest In Another Bengal District

A fresh bout of violence - over changes to the Waqf laws, which govern how Muslim charitable properties are administered - rocked Bengal, this time in South 24 Parganas district, Monday.

Videos showed police motorbikes set on fire and an overturned police bus with its windshield ripped out. The videos also showed a large contingent of police on the streets.

According to news agency PTI, the violence erupted as supporters of the Indian Secular Front clashed with cops in the Bhangar area, leading to injuries and arson of police vehicles.

The ISF supporters were reportedly moving towards the Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata, to attend an anti-Waqf law rally to be addressed by the party's MLA, Naushad Siddique.

But the police said no permission had been given for the rally, which was held nonetheless and at which Mr Siddique called the new law "an attack on Muslims and assault on the Constitution" and tension escalated when the crowd attempted to break through barricades.

A senior cop confirmed some police personnel were injured in the clashes; eyewitnesses said the cops held a lathi-charge to disperse protesters, at least one of whom was also injured.

The ISF, meanwhile, pointed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim - that her government would not implement the new Waqf laws - and asked why then its protest had been halted.

Anti-Waqf Violence In Murshidabad

All of this follows violence last week in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district, in which three people were killed, railway tracks were blocked, and there was arson and vandalism.

Over 200 people have been arrested in connection with that violence so far.

The Murshidabad violence was mentioned in the Supreme Court earlier today; the petitioner sought a court-monitored investigation by a central agency into the violent clashes.

Violence in Bengal's Murshidabad over amendments to the Waqf laws.

There was also a demand for the Bengal government - under pressure from the opposition BJP ahead of next year's election - to explain how and why the law-and-order situation had failed.

Parliament Clears Waqf Amendments

The controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament this month - after 30+ hours of bitter sniping between the ruling BJP and the opposition, including the Trinamool.

Among the big changes, the revised Waqf laws mandate the nomination of two non-Muslim members to state Waqf boards and the central Waqf council. It also requires individuals making donations certify themselves as 'practicing Muslims' for at least five years previously.

These and other concern raised by Muslims and the opposition, including fears the centre will take over Waqf boards, were dismissed by Union Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju when he tabled the bill in Parliament. He insisted non-Muslims could not now interfere in Waqf Board affairs, as its management, creation, and beneficiaries would remain from the Muslim community.

The Supreme Court will hear 15 petitions challenging the new Waqf laws on April 16.

With input from agencies

