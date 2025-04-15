"Want Permanent Central Forces Camp": Riot-Hit Bengal Families Still Shaken

Days after a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad took a violent turn, leading to three deaths and destroying properties of many, residents of the affected areas are now picking up the pieces. Following an order from the Calcutta High Court, central forces have taken charge and the violence-hit areas are limping back to normalcy. But the residents are still shaken by the traumatic experience and want permanent central force camps in their areas.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Khusbhu Das, a resident of Dhuliyan, says, "Both our shops and house were burnt. Everything was vandalized. We called the police and fire brigade to douse the fire, but no one picked up our calls. We want a permanent camp (of the BSF) here so… https://t.co/BUatLHRFta pic.twitter.com/xySeh0waWL — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2025

Khushbu Das, a resident of the violence-hit Dhuliyan area, spoke to news agency ANI. "They (rioters) burnt down our grocery shop. They set fire inside our house. We kept calling the police and fire brigade, but no one picked up the calls. They looted our homes and misbehaved with the women. We want a permanent camp (of the BSF) here so that this does not happen again. We want to live here peacefully," she said.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Prajakta Das, a resident of Dhuliyan, says, "...We want peace and security and we want a solution to why this situation arose. We want a permanent camp of central forces here so that this does not happen again..." https://t.co/BUatLHRFta pic.twitter.com/Rz5FznYnti — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2025

Prajakta Das, another Dhuliyan resident, said the situation is still frightening. "We want peace, security and a solution to this. We want a permanent camp of central forces here. Central forces visited this area and saw what happened here," she told ANI.

Birendra Kumar Sharma, CRPF Inspector General for West Bengal, said the situation in the district is tense but under control. Eight CRPF companies, including 4 RAF companies, have been deployed in the area, he said.

Asked how the central forces' deployment has helped the situation, he said, "There has been an increase in the people's confidence. Wherever we have gone, they are asking the forces to establish their camps. We are establishing those camps," he said.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: On current situation in Murshidabad IG West Bengal Sector, CRPF, Birendra Kumar Sharma says, "The situation is tense but it is under control. 8 companies of CRPF, including 4 RAF companies, are deployed here. They are quite active...There has… pic.twitter.com/zOyL3ebS53 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2025

The senior CRPF officer said the areas where they do not set up camps would be covered by patrolling. "We are conducting operations in consultation and coordination with the BSF and state police."

Three people were killed and homes of many families vandalised in north Bengal's Murshidabad after a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent. Many families were also forced to abandon their homes and flee to safety. Following the Calcutta High Court's intervention, central forces took charge of the violence-hit areas. No fresh incident of violence has been reported in the past 48 hours as central forces and state cops keep vigil in Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti and Shamsherganj areas.

The violence in Murshidabad has sparked a massive political row in the state where Assembly polls are due next year. While the ruling Trinamool has accused the Opposition BJP of fomenting trouble, the BJP has hit back by saying that Mamata Banerjee's "appeasement politics" has emboldened radical elements.

A total of 210 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, officials have said.