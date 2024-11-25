PM Modi's Big Attack On Congress Ahead Of Winter Session

PM Modi addressing the media ahead of the start of the winter session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched an all-out attack on Congress, saying those who were "repeatedly rejected by people disrespect Parliament and democracy". Addressing the media ahead of the start of the winter session of Parliament, he said he was "hoping for healthy discussions".

"Some people who have been rejected by the people are constantly trying to control the Parliament through hooliganism by a handful of people. The people of the country count all their actions and when the time comes, they also punish them," he said two days after the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took a massive drubbing in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Those who have been continuously rejected by the people 80-90 times do not allow discussions to take place in the Parliament," he said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition on Saturday registered a landslide victory in the Maharashtra elections, clinching 235 seats and reducing the MVA to a distant 49 seats in the 288-member House.

"The important parts of our Constitution are - Parliament and our MPs. There should be healthy discussions in the Parliament and more and more people should contribute to the discussions," PM Modi added.

As the Winter Session of the Parliament commences, I hope it is productive and filled with constructive debates and discussions.https://t.co/X6pmcxocYi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2024

He also said the Parliament's winter session is "special" for many reasons, including for the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution's adoption.

There is speculation that the government might introduce the 'One Nation One Election' bill in the winter session, which is expected to continue till December 20. Prime Minister Modi had recently underscored that the government is working on the "One Nation One Election" plan.

In this session, the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill are among the bills that are likely to be considered for discussion.

A Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Railway Act amendment bill are also to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.