How Ajit Pawar Holds The Key To D Fadnavis vs E Shinde Chief Minister Race

The three Mahayuti allies have said a unanimous decision will be taken on the CM post

It has been two days since the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP scored a massive victory in the Maharashtra election, but there is no clarity on when the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held. The reason is a big question: who will the Chief Minister?

While BJP leaders would want Devendra Fadnavis to get the top because of the party's huge contribution in Mahayuti's mammoth score, their Sena counterparts would want the Chief Minister post to stay with Mr Shinde, arguing that his government's policies helped the Mahayuti return to power. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, sources said, may support Mr Fadnavis for the top post, tilting the scales in favour of the BJP.

Of the 232 seats won by the Mahayuti, 132 are with BJP, 57 with Shiv Sena and 41 with the NCP. The leaders of the three parties have said they will sit together and take a decision on the Chief Minister face. The MLAs of the Sena and NCP have elected Mr Shinde and Mr Pawar as their legislature party leader. At the Sena MLAs' meeting, slogans were raised in demand of Mr Shinde as the Chief Minister.

Mr Fadnavis, Mr Shinde and Mr Pawar are likely to fly to Delhi today to hold meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussions on rotational Chief Ministership may also be held, it is learnt.

The Case Of Devendra Fadnavis

The tallest BJP leader in the state and a former Chief Minister, Mr Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the Chief Minister post. The BJP leader, who served in the Eknath Shinde government as a Deputy Chief Minister, is among the key architects of the BJP's stunning strike rate in winning 132 out of the 148 seats it contested. Mr Fadnavis had agreed to play Number 2 in the government, albeit reluctantly, after the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government despite the BJP holding more numbers in the ruling coalition. BJP leaders, therefore, feel he must now get his due. According to reports, BJP leaders are also against any rotational formula for the top post and want Mr Fadnavis as Chief Minister for five years.

Will Eknath Shinde Accept?

Mr Shinde, it is learnt, is reluctant to vacate the Chief Minister post as Sena leaders claim it is his government's policies, including Ladki Bahin, which paved the way for the Mahayuti victory. Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar told the media, "Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls." He added that Mr Shinde, Mr Fadnavis and Mr Pawar will take a unanimous decision on the issue and it will be in Maharashtra's interest.

Giving up the Chief Minister post will also expose Mr Shinde to a scathing attack from his former boss and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Mr Thackeray has already said that Mr Shinde would have to "work under Fadnavis". So, the Shiv Sena chief would be looking to stay on to win the perception battle and show he is still in charge.

The Number Game

Despite scoring a mammoth win, the BJP is 14 short of a majority in the 288-member Assembly. But its tally of 132 has ensured that it needs only one of its allies to form the government. This leaves Eknath Shinde with few bargaining chips to push for the top role as the BJP can easily form the government with support from NCP. Against this backdrop, both the Sena and the NCP will be looking to make the most of the cabinet posts if the BJP insists on claiming the Chief Minister seat. The BJP's national leadership is now brainstorming on the Chief Minister choice with an eye on long-term ramifications and organisational impact.

As the leaders travel to Delhi to meet the Home Minister, deliberations could also be held on a rotational formula for the top post.