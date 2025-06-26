Row Over "Silver Plates" At Mumbai Conclave And A "Bankruptcy" Jibe

Congress Legislature Party leader in Maharashtra Vijay Wadettiwar claimed on Wednesday estimate committee members were served meal in silver plates at a conclave and called it "extravagant spending" by the Mahayuti government when the state's finances were under strain.

The former state minister also targeted the BJP-led government over "deteriorating" law and order situation in Maharashtra, and what he called "internal contradictions" within the ruling coalition which consists of the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Mr Wadettiwar questioned the government's priorities, stating, "When the state is virtually on the brink of bankruptcy, what was the need to serve meals in silver plates to members of the Estimates Committees in Mumbai?" He claimed each meal cost Rs 5,000 and so much money was spent by the government at a time when farmers are being denied loan waivers, bonuses are not being paid, and large sections of tribal, social welfare, and Anganwadi schemes are allegedly facing budget cuts.

Mumbai hosted a two-day conference of the Estimates Committees of Parliament and states from June 23. The event, held at Vidhan Bhavan (legislative complex) in south Mumbai, saw participation of chairpersons and members of such panels of Parliament, states and Union Territory legislatures.

These financial committees, at the central and state/UT level, examine the expenditure estimates for each administrative department in respective budgets and also utilisation of funds.

"A majority of farmers in Vidarbha have been denied fresh crop loans. Anganwadi workers (who look after child care centres) aren't paid honorarium on time, and funds for schemes like the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana remain pending. Yet, the government chooses to serve meals to estimates committee members in silver plates," Mr Wadettiwar said.

The opposition legislator maintained this act was nothing, but an insult to the poor.

His party colleague and Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal also hit out at the Mahayuti government over the issue of "meal in silver plates".

"They (estimates committee delegation members) feasted on Rs 5,000 meal served in Rs 550 worth of silver plate each. Was the fund spent linked to the money found in the Dhule government guest house when the state estimates committee was touring?" the MPCC chief asked in Mumbai.

Last month, a huge amount of cash was recovered from a room in the government guest house in Dhule district ahead of the visit of state estimates committee members.

"They have no money for farmers' loan waivers or even Rs 2,100 for a poor sister, but they have no shortage of funds for lavish banquets," Mr Sapkal remarked.

Citing an incident in Pune, where a BJP office-bearer allegedly molested a policewoman, CLP leader Wadettiwar questioned the Mahayuti government's moral authority to uphold law and order.

"If even women police personnel are not safe, what does that say about law and order? The Chief Minister (who also holds the home portfolio) is from the BJP. Will women get justice when BJP men are accused of such acts?" he asked.

Raising concerns over the recently approved Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Expressway, Wadettiwar pointed to growing opposition among farmers, whose lands are likely to be acquired for the mega project.

"Some ministers in the Cabinet opposed the project, but that's not enough. If Hasan Mushrif and Prakash Abitkar (both ministers) truly object to it, they should quit the government. Mere token dissent while clinging to power is hypocrisy," the former minister emphasised.

The 802-km-long expressway will link Pavnar in Wardha district (in Vidarbha) with Patradevi in Sindhudurg district on the Maharashtra-Goa border.

The Congress MLA accused the Mahayuti government of indulging in "double standards", saying it has no money for the poor, but at the same time the ruling coalition is showing no restraint in spending on political elites.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, whose party is an ally of the Congress, also hit out at the state government over the issue of corruption.

"The corruption taking place in Maharashtra cannot be compared to any scam in the world. It is a very high-level scam," Mr Raut alleged.

