Chhagan Bhujbal Takes Oath As Maharashtra Minister

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday morning took oath as a minister in the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who administered Bhujbal's oath.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the chief of NCP, were also present at the occasion, along with other prominent ministers in the Mahayuti government.

Mr Shinde said that Mr Bhujbal had served as a minister earlier, and his experience would benefit the Maharashtra government. He said that Chief Minsiter Fadnavis would decide on the portfolio for the veteran leader. The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that Bhujbal started his political career with the Shiv Sena and was a Shiv Sainik of Bal Thackeray.

"Chhagan Bhujbal has served as a minister before as well. He has led many departments. He is an experienced minister. He is also a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray. He started from the Shiv Sena. He started from corporator, mayor and went on to become an MLA and a minister. He has held many positions. Today, he has taken the oath again. I want to congratulate him. His experience will benefit the government. The portfolio will be decided by the Chief Minister," Mr Shinde told ANI.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister and State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule welcomed the inclusion of Bhujbal in the State cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Bawankule said, "Chhagan Bhujbal is known as an OBC leader, and including NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the cabinet will strengthen the Maharashtra government. Chhagan Bhujbal will play a major role in fulfilling the resolve of 'Viksit Maharashtra',"

In the past, Mr Bhujbal, the MLA from Yeola in the Nashik district, held key positions as a cabinet minister and served as the deputy chief minister in different Maharashtra governments. He served as the fifth Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1999 to 2003.

Mr Bhujbal started his political career with the Shiv Sena in the 1960s, when the regional movement advocating for the rights of Marathi speakers was at its peak.

