Parliament Session Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Lok Sabha at 3 PM

Meanwhile, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urging him to publish Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House. He said a major part of Gandhi's speech on Tuesday during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address was removed, making it "unintelligible".

He said Gandhi, in his speech, mentioned certain facts about matters pertaining to the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament session

Feb 10, 2023 10:59 (IST) #BudgetSession | Left MPs hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict on PF pension and to enhance the minimum pension to Rs 9,000 per month. pic.twitter.com/vYllMvbdCS - ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urging him to publish Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House. He said a major part of Gandhi's speech on Tuesday during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address was removed, making it "unintelligible".

