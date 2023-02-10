Parliament Session Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Lok Sabha at 3 PM

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urging him to publish Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House.

Parliament Session Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Lok Sabha at 3 PM
New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the Lok Sabha at 3 pm. The Finance Minister will likely present her reply on Union Budget 2023. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urging him to publish Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House. He said a major part of Gandhi's speech on Tuesday during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address was removed, making it "unintelligible".

He said Gandhi, in his speech, mentioned certain facts about matters pertaining to the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament session



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Feb 10, 2023 10:59 (IST)
Feb 10, 2023 10:58 (IST)
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urging him to publish Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House. He said a major part of Gandhi's speech on Tuesday during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address was removed, making it "unintelligible".
Feb 10, 2023 10:58 (IST)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the Lok Sabha at 3 pm. The Finance Minister will likely present her reply on Union Budget 2023. 
Feb 10, 2023 10:55 (IST)
For all the updates on Parliament session held yesterday, click here 

Featured Video Of The Day

Karnataka Election Battle: Development Or Polarisation?
.