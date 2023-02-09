Parliament Live Updates: PM Modi's Reply To President's Address In Rajya Sabha Today

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

"Reply by the Prime Minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.

The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament session:





Feb 09, 2023 10:09 (IST) Parliament Budget Session: "UPA Turned Every Opportunity To Crisis": PM Modi Sneers At Opposition

PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress: "2004-2014 decade of scams and violence, UPA's trademark was to let every opportunity turn into crisis" PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress: "2004-2014 decade of scams and violence, UPA's trademark was to let every opportunity turn into crisis"

