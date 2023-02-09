"Some MPs Bringing Disrepute To This House": PM In Rajya Sabha - Top Quotes

"The country carefully hears what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to this House," PM Modi said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the Opposition during his speech in the Rajya Sabha. The PM's speech comes just days after Congress's Rahul Gandhi hit out at his government.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha:

  1. The country carefully hears what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to this House.

  2. I want to tell these MPs, the more you throw 'keechad' (mud), the more the lotus will bloom.

  3. Congress created hurdles in development, India lost six decades while smaller countries progressed.

  4. Congress only engaged in 'tokenism', never tried to find permanent solutions to problems confronting country. We are moving ahead with permanent solutions.

  5. In last 3-4 yrs, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. Talking of empowerment of common people- we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country.



