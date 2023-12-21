Police Custody Of 4 Parliament Security Breach Accused Extended By 15 Days

They were earlier remanded in the police custody for seven days

The Patiala House Court has extended the custodial remand of four accused individuals, Manoranjan, Neelam, Sagar, and Anmol, to the Special Cell of Delhi Police for 15 more days until January 5, 2024, in the Parliament security breach case.

The case involves a security breach that occurred on December 13, when two youths jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, setting off smoke cans and raising slogans.

Earlier in the day, the Counter Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Special Cell of Delhi Police brought all six accused in the Parliament breach case to recreate the event and match the sequence of events as per their versions, officials said on Thursday.

The accused created a WhatsApp group with 7-8 members to flesh out their plan, sharing the entire conspiracy to breach multiple levels of security and enter Parliament.

The Special Cell is in touch with all members of the group and is seeking the help of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to retrieve the email used by the former.

According to Delhi Police, all six were kept in five different units of the Special Cell, where they were subjected to sustained grilling.

On Wednesday, the accused were handed over to the CIU (Counter Intelligence Unit), where they faced joint interrogation.

On the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament in 2001, the security breach sent shockwaves throughout the country on December 13.

Two youths--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, setting off smoke cans and raising slogans before being overpowered by some members in the Upper House.

In a separate incident that unfolded simultaneously, two more protestors--Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament holding similar gas canisters.

All four were arrested at the scene and produced before a court, which remanded them in the custody of the Special Cell for seven days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said it was also trying to have the SIM card destroyed by the accused reissued so that they could access the email used by the former.

Further, according to sources, to hunt for more leads in the case, the Special Cell has put together six teams that will visit locations linked to the accused in Lucknow, Mysuru, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The probe revealed further that two pairs of shoes were made on a special order in Lucknow, as the accused learned that the shoes of visitors to the new Parliament were not checked and they could hide their smoke cans under their footwear, sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)