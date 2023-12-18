'Didn't Seem He Was Upset': Parliament Security Breach Accused's Mother

Sagar Sharma's mother said that looking at his face, it did not seem that he was upset.

Delhi Police officials visited the house of Sagar Sharma, who intruded into the Lok Sabha Chamber by breaching the security of the Parliament on Sunday. They arranged a video call of the family members with Sagar. His mother expressed that after talking to him they were feeling better.

Sagar Sharma's mother Rani Sharma said, "We talked to Sagar for 2 minutes, and inquired about his well-being. We felt happy after talking to him. He said that he was fine and there was no need to worry about him. We could not talk for a long duration."

His mother said that looking at his face, it did not seem that he was upset.

His mother further said, "Looking at the video, it did not appear that he regretted his actions. Our point is that he has not done anything wrong, hence he does not have any regret. We know that he has not done anything wrong. My health has deteriorated and now we will not be able to talk to the media. It is being claimed that Sagar is married and has a child. Fake news is being spread."

"Delhi Police have taken our Aadhaar along with them," she added.

Regarding Sagar's bank account, Rani Sharma said, "He did not have four bank accounts as being said. Earlier there was one account that was closed, a new one had been opened, and we have only this much information on the bank account."

Rani Sharma said that Sagar had bought the e-rickshaw in instalments 6 years ago and when it broke down, he sold it.

She added, "Police took away with them the accessories which were used to modify his shoes to hide the smoke canisters during the Parliament security breach."

Sagar Sharma's sister Mahi Sharma said, "Yesterday when Delhi Police arranged the conversation with Sagar, we started crying after seeing him. He said that they were fine and there was no need to cry."

She further said that it did not look like he was upset. "The investigating agency took the Aadhaar card from our house and our photo was also taken and they also took a cutter with them which Sagar had said to deposit to them."

Opposition MPs on Monday insisted on their demands to get a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Parliament security breach.

After both the Houses-- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha-- were adjourned till 2 pm following a ruckus created by the Opposition members over the December 13 incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Mr Shah should come in the Parliament and tell about the security lapse in the 'safest building' of the country.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside parliament, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on December 14.

