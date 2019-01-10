'Productivity In Winter Session 3rd Lowest In 16th Lok Sabha': Think Tank

16 bills were introduced and three were passed during the session by both the Houses.

The productivity of Parliament during the Winter session was the third lowest in the present Lok Sabha and the question hour this session was also one of the least productive, a think-tank has said.

While Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die Tuesday, Rajya Sabha's sitting was extended for a day.

According to data collated by the PRS Legislative Research, productivity of Parliament during the session was the "third lowest" in the 16th Lok Sabha.

"This was one of the least productive Question Hours of the 16th Lok Sabha. Due to disruptions, Question Hour in Parliament functioned for its entire duration on two days," it said.

"Lok Sabha has lost a sixth of its time to disruptions, while Rajya Sabha has lost a third of its scheduled time," it said.

It also said, compared to the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha, this Lok Sabha spent more of its productive time on legislative business.

Lok Sabha spent 52 per cent and Rajya Sabha spent 17 per cent of its productive time on legislative business, it said.

In the current Lok Sabha, 62 per cent of bills have been discussed for more than two hours. Time spent discussing a bill in Rajya Sabha has remained consistent, with about 25-35 per cent of them being discussed for over two hours.

While duration of discussion on each bill has increased, fewer are being referred to standing committees. The figure comes to 24 per cent.

"More Bills have been introduced and passed in the same session in the 16th Lok Sabha (34 per cent) compared to the 14th Lok Sabha (29 per cent) and 15th Lok Sabha (18 per cent)," the think tank said.

As many as 16 bills were introduced and three were passed during the session by both the Houses.