'Vice President Mocked, Rahul Gandhi Cheers Lustily...': BJP's Swipe

The ruling BJP - under fire after nearly half of all opposition MPs have been ejected for "unruly conduct", as they demand answers for last week's major security breach - has hit back by professing outrage at a widely-shared video of the Trinamool's Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The skit was filmed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and this has infuriated the BJP even more.

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal, as well as the party's primary X (formerly Twitter) handle, have all targeted the opposition for a "contemptible act" in a bid to flip the spotlight.

The BJP handle shared a video - edited to include a big red circle around Mr Banerjee and an accusatory arrow pointing at Mr Gandhi, for added emphasis - of the impromptu 'skit', which was received with laughter and cheers by MPs camped on the steps of the new Parliament building.

"If the country was wondering why opposition MPs were suspended, here is the reason... TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked Honourable Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on..."

In the video, Mr Gandhi is seen standing to one side and quietly filming Mr Banerjee.

Union ministers Rijiju and Goyal posted similar messages.

Mr Rijiju shared the same photograph as the party and wrote: "MP is mocking Honourable Vice President of our country, while Rahul Gandhi is cheering and filming the contemptible act". He also ripped into the INDIA opposition alliance, which is holding a meeting in Delhi today.

Mr Goyal wrote, "For the record - Congress supports those who RIDICULE a constitutional position!"

A solemn-faced Mr Dhankhar, who is the Vice President and the Rajya Sabha Chair, called the incident "ridiculous". "Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable," he said, referring also to Mr Gandhi, after the Upper House reconvened at noon.

In the video Mr Banerjee (dressed in black) can be heard saying "my spine is so straight, I'm so tall..."

Over 140 MPs have been suspended between this morning, Monday and last week amid absolute chaos in Parliament. The opposition has demanded either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah make a formal statement on last week's Parliament smoke attack.

The government has refused to do so, citing an ongoing investigation and unspecified national security concerns. However, both the Prime Minister and Mr Shah have spoken to the media on this subject, and that has incensed the opposition, which has united in pressuring the government.

Last week two men bypassed multiple layers of security and popped yellow smoke canisters inside Lok Sabha, while two others popped red and yellow cans outside the Parliament complex.

All four have been arrested, as has the alleged mastermind, and Delhi Police is investigation a possible "terror angle", after the intruders said they were protesting unemployment and the Manipur violence.

Parliament has tightened security protocols after the massive breach, including temporarily banning visitors and restricting non-essential personnel, including media.

