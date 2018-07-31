Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Over Assam Citizen List

New Delhi:
The monsoon session in parliament began on July 18. (File)
A day after parliament witnessed ruckus over the Assam citizen draft, Congress moved an adjournment motion in the parliament on Tuesday over the citizen list. The upper house of the parliament witnessed three adjournments on Monday amid continued uproar.
In the Lok Sabha, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, today. The bill, introduced in the parliament by Mr Goyal on July 23, empowers home buyers to be recognised as financial creditors. The amendments to the IBC is intended to give relief to the home buyers by recognising their status as financial creditors, thus giving them due representation in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and making them an integral part of the decision-making process.
It also proposes to reduce the minimum voting threshold for the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to 66 per cent, from 75 per cent for key decisions.
Here are the live updates of moonsoon session in parliament
Rajya Sabha is all set to start a debate on the National Register of Citizens controversy at 12 noon after the central government agreed to reply to the debate. Venkaiah Naidu met leaders of different parties after the ruckus at 11 am and told them that Home Minister was held up in the question hour in Lok Sabha and so he could not accept the request for debate at 11 am.
There is no demand for NRC in Tripura. Everything is systematised in Tripura. I think this is not a big issue even for Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal ji is capable of managing it. Some people are trying to create panic and distrub the environment: Tripura CM Biplab Deb on Assam Citizen Draft
Earlier, the BJP lawmakers held their first today after the central government won the no-confidence motion. PM Narendra Modi was congratulated by his colleagues with laddoos
. Read here
.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon over Assam citizen list