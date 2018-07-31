On Citizens' List, Amit Shah Cites Rajiv Gandhi's Assam Accord: 10 Facts

Assam NRC: The government has asserted that the citizens's list is only a draft and is not final.

New Delhi: Protests over the final draft of the Assam citizens' list, which leaves out 40 lakh people, rocked parliament today. Uproar started in Rajya Sabha as BJP chief Amit Shah rose to speak after a temporary adjournment. Minutes later, the house was adjourned for the day. Lok Sabha witnessed protests too, as the Congress and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress put in notice to cancel the day's business and discuss the citizens' list. The Congress has demanded an all-party meeting, saying the matter affects not only the lives of people but also relations with neighbouring countries, especially Bangladesh.