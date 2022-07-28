Live Updates: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark Sparks Uproar In Parliament

Accusing the Congress of "demeaning" President Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Smriti Irani today protested in the Lok Sabha demanding an apology after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called her "Rashtrapatni".
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury swiftly apologised saying it was a mere slip of the tongue and the BJP is "making a mountain out of a molehill". He accused the BJP of distracting from crucial discussions on price rise, the Agnipath scheme, unemployment etc.
Here are the live updates on Parliament monsoon session :
"Adivasi-'virodhi' Congress, 'mahila-virodhi' Congress, 'gareeb-virodhi' Congress": BJP's Smriti Irani attacks Congress in Lok Sabha over #AdhirRanjanChowdhury's "rashtrapatni" comment https://t.co/SY8ayB9qHtpic.twitter.com/ZPArEpBCtn- NDTV (@ndtv) July 28, 2022
#WATCH | "He has already apologised," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on party's Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/YHeBkIPe9a- ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
#WATCH | "There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," says Congress MP Adhir R Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu pic.twitter.com/suZ5aoR59u- ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
Delhi | BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu, demand apology from Congress party pic.twitter.com/dXHL7OCtwy- ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
- Another protest led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who just recovered from Covid, saw her standing with fellow MPs with placards on the Parliament premises protesting the remark. I
- nside the lower house, Ms Sitharaman called it a "deliberate sexist abuse" and demanded that Congress President apologise.
- Ms Irani launched a scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, demanding an apology from her. "Sonia Gandhi sanctioned the humiliation of a woman at the highest constitutional office in the country," she said.
- An irate Ms Irani called Mrs Gandhi "anti-Adivasi, anti-Dalit, and anti-woman".
