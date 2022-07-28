Live Updates: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark Sparks Uproar In Parliament

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman called it a "deliberate sexist abuse" .

Accusing the Congress of "demeaning" President Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Smriti Irani today protested in the Lok Sabha demanding an apology after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called her "Rashtrapatni".

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury swiftly apologised saying it was a mere slip of the tongue and the BJP is "making a mountain out of a molehill". He accused the BJP of distracting from crucial discussions on price rise, the Agnipath scheme, unemployment etc.

Here are the live updates on Parliament monsoon session :

Jul 28, 2022 12:17 (IST) Update| Three more Rajya Sabha MPs including AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta suspended for the remainder of this week: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

House adjourned till 2pm

Jul 28, 2022 12:17 (IST) Update| Uproar by BJP MPs in Lok Sabha demanding an apology from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

House adjourned.



Jul 28, 2022 11:54 (IST) Monsoon Session: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 12 noon



Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday as BJP MPs demanded for an apology from the Congress over Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury's controversial remark against President Droupadi Murmu.

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabh claiming she had sanctioned the "humiliation" of Murmu.

"Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post," said the Union minister.

Sonia Gandhi was present in the House before it was adjourned till 12 noon.

Jul 28, 2022 11:47 (IST) We are not going to tolerate this insult. We won't tolerate it as a nation. And we won't tolerate it as women. Shame on them for feeling ashamed of having a tribal woman as the President. They must apologise: BJP MP Rama Devi on Congress leader's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Jul 28, 2022 11:47 (IST) They(Opposition) want to run away from discussions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come back now and we are ready to have discussions in Parliament. Their intention is to create disturbances and disruptions in the house: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Jul 28, 2022 11:46 (IST) It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country: Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Jul 28, 2022 11:45 (IST) #WATCH | "He has already apologised," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on party's Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/YHeBkIPe9a - ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Jul 28, 2022 11:45 (IST) Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post: Union minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was present in the House before it adjourned till 12 noon



Jul 28, 2022 11:44 (IST) Update| Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet at 12 noon amid ruckus in the house



Jul 28, 2022 11:43 (IST) Update| BJP demands apology from Congress on Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon



Jul 28, 2022 11:43 (IST) #WATCH | "There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," says Congress MP Adhir R Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu pic.twitter.com/suZ5aoR59u - ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Jul 28, 2022 11:42 (IST) "There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni', now if you want to hang me for it, then you can...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," says Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Jul 28, 2022 11:42 (IST) Delhi | BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu, demand apology from Congress party pic.twitter.com/dXHL7OCtwy - ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Jul 28, 2022 11:40 (IST) Massive Row Over Congress Leader's "Rashtrapatni" Comment

