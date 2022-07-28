Watch: After "Rashtrapatni" Remark, Congress Leader Explains

The Congress MP has said it was a slip of tongue

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, facing a huge backlash for calling President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni", put out a video in his defence, accusing the ruling BJP of making too much out of a slip.

"India's President, whoever it is, a Brahmin or tribal - a Rashtrapati is a Rashtrapati. It is a post of great honour and prestige. Yesterday, when reporters asked me during a protest where we are headed, I said - We are going to the Rashtrapati's house, to meet with the Rashtrapati. Suddenly, once, Rashtrapatni slipped out. That is because in the past few days, there has been so much discussion over our new President. Just one time, only once, it came out. By default," Mr Chowdhury said.

The Congress MP said after making the comment, he requested the media not to use it, but it played out anyway.

"Now there is bawaal (ruckus). Over a slip - one word. It is very surprising. The BJP has nothing to say against us, so they find some masala. They are blowing up the issue out of proportion. They are making mountain out of molehill," Mr Chowdhury said.

The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of "sanctioning" such remarks by her party leader.

Asked whether Mr Chowdhury would apologise, Sonia Gandhi told NDTV: "He has already apologised."

The ruling party protested in both houses of parliament, and the disruptions led to repeated adjournments.

In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani said the Congress should apologise in Parliament, and on the streets of India, to every citizen of India.

"Sonia Gandhi appointed the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha a man who calls Droupadi Murmu ji 'Rashtrapatni'...Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts. Congress party for demeaning the first tribal President of our country needs to apologise in Parliament, on the streets of India and the apology is not only due to the President of India but to every citizen of India who is duly represented by Droupadi Murmu ji in office," Smriti Irani said as BJP leaders held up placards and chanted slogans.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha: "This was a deliberate, sexist insult to the President of India."