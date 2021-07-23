Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Congress MP Moves Adjournment Motion On Pegasus Issue In Lok Sabha

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed (File)

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Friday has moved a motion of Adjournment of the business in Lok Sabha to discuss over "Pegasus Project" media report.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance namely:- that the house do discuss the recent allegations in the media of the government carrying out spying and online surveillance of several senior Opposition leaders, constitutional authorities, reporters and activists using the Israeli software Pegasus and which could have grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution," wrote the Congress MP to Lok Sabha Secretary-General, according to news agency ANI.

On Thursday, a high drama continued in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the third straight day of the monsoon session as opposition MPs staged protests over a range of issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy. In the Rajya Sabha, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, was forced to cut short his statement on Pegasus snooping controversy amid uproar by the opposition members.

As soon as Mr Vaishnaw rose to give a statement on Pegasus, Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen snatched the statement paper from his hand and threw it towards the Deputy Chairman.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

The monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year due to the raging pandemic

Jul 23, 2021 10:17 (IST)

Opposition Parties are protesting near Gandhi statue demanding Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into "Pegasus scandal".



Jul 23, 2021 10:09 (IST)

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Deputy leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan to meet Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over yesterday's incident where TMC MP Shantanu Sen snatched a paper from hands of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore it, source told news agency ANI.

Jul 23, 2021 10:06 (IST) Delhi | Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena MPs protest against 'Pegasus Project' media report in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/vDRHm8EGj8 - ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Jul 23, 2021 10:06 (IST) #MonsoonSession2021 | Several NDA MPs, including BJP MPs Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ravi Kishan, Sushil Kumar Singh, and JD(U) MP Alok Kumar Suman have listed broad measures needed to control the population growth, under Private Member's Bill. - ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Jul 23, 2021 09:55 (IST) Rajya Sabha: Congress MP gives suspension of business notice on farmers' agitation



Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Friday on the issue of farmers' protest.

The suspension of business notice has been given under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha proceedings.



Congress MPs will also hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Friday over the farmers' agitation, ANI reported.

Jul 23, 2021 09:51 (IST) All Congress MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) to have a meeting at 9.45 am today at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. The party MPs will protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over farmers agitation and 'Pegasus Project' media report. - ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021