Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Parliament Will Function If Centre Gives Date For Discussing Issues, Says Sena Leader

Terming the Central government as "master of giving jumlas", Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday said that if the Centre gives dates for discussion of issues being raised by the Opposition, then they will allow the Parliament to function and maintain decorum in both the Houses.

Terming Pegasus as a "serious" issue, Mr Sawant said that the Centre is only giving false statements on holding discussions but is actually not willing to discuss it, ANI reported.

Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a meeting of opposition leaders - the second in a week - amid disruptions and protests in parliament over the Pegasus snooping row, the handling of the pandemic, and farmers' agitation, among other issues. Tuesday's breakfast meeting was called to discuss the option of holding a "mock parliament" outside.

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

Aug 04, 2021 09:59 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report