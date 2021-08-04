On Camera, Akali's Harsimrat Badal, Congress Leader's Shouting Match

The shouting match between the two leaders was caught on camera.

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a breakfast meeting in a show of opposition unity against the government, two MPs from Punjab - Congress's Ravneet Singh Bittu and Akal Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal - were seen arguing outside parliament this morning over three contentious farm laws.

"The bill was passed by the Union Cabinet when she was still the minister. You resigned later. They (Akali Dal) continue to indulge in drama," Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu told reporters, hitting out at Harsimrat Kaur Badal. She had resigned last year as the Union Minister to protest the government's new farm laws that triggered widespread protests.

To this, Harsimrat Kaur Badal replied, "Please ask them... Where was Rahul Gandhi when all that was happening. This party (the Congress) helped in the passage of bills by staging a walkout. They have to stop lying."

The shouting match between the two leaders was caught on camera.

When the Congress MP was asked by a reporter if the opposition doesn't stand united against the government, he said: "What unity. They (Akali Dal) have got the bills passed. It's been five days... please ask them where is their party chief - Sukbhir Singh Badal?"

#WATCH | Delhi: A verbal spat broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu over Central Government's three Farm Laws. pic.twitter.com/y9oAykOzy1 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

The argument was in sharp contrast to the photos from Tuesday's breakfast meeting that showed Rahul Gandhi sitting together with opposition leaders of more than 10 parties, discussing parliament strategy amid disruptions over several issues, including farm laws, Pegasus snooping row, fuel price hike and the handling of the pandemic. This was the second opposition meet in a week that Rahul Gandhi led.

Farmers have been protesting near Delhi's borders since November last year, demanding that three contentious laws, cleared in September last year, be scrapped. They say their income will be hit if the laws are implemented.

A large number of these farmers are from Punjab. The ruling Congress and the Akali Dal are pitted against each other in the state elections due next year.