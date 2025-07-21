5 Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath On Opening Day Of Monsoon Session

Five Rajya Sabha members, including three nominated members, took oath of allegiance to the Constitution on Monday, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The House also paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in April, and in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in June.

The Rajya Sabha also extended birthday greetings to Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as Laxmikant Bajpai, Rajeev Shukla, and Sangeeta Yadav.

As the House met for the day, Birendra Prasad Baishya (AJP) and Kanad Purkayastha (BJP) took oath.

Three nominated members -- Meenakshi Jain, C Sadanandan Master, and Harsh Vardhan Shringla -- also took oath.

The House also paid tribute to former members of the House who passed away recently.

Obituary references were made for C Perumal, K Kasturirangan, Ronald Sapa Tlau, Nepaldev Bhattacharjee, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Thennala G Balakrishna Pillai, and Vijaykumar Rupani.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)