Parliament Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

The Opposition in both houses is likely to launch attacks on the BJP over the Rafale deal.

The Rafale fighter jet debate that has been continuing since the beginning of the winter session of parliament is likely to remain at the centre of a storm in parliament today. Only two days are left for the session to end. In a heated debate in parliament on Friday, punctuated by questions and accusations from the opposition, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave an extensive response that lasted for more than two hours. Attacking the Congress for questioning her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's integrity, Ms Sitharaman defended the deal for the 36 Rafale fighter planes, signed after the Congress-led contract of 126 jets was scrapped. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had attacked PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman on the Rafale issue, saying the prime minister is hiding in his room and cannot answer his questions.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from the Parliament: