Parliament Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

New Delhi:
The Opposition in both houses is likely to launch attacks on the BJP over the Rafale deal.
The Rafale fighter jet debate that has been continuing since the beginning of the winter session of parliament is likely to remain at the centre of a storm in parliament today. Only two days are left for the session to end. In a heated debate in parliament on Friday, punctuated by questions and accusations from the opposition, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave an extensive response that lasted for more than two hours. Attacking the Congress for questioning her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's integrity, Ms Sitharaman defended the deal for the 36 Rafale fighter planes, signed after the Congress-led contract of 126 jets was scrapped. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had attacked PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman on the Rafale issue, saying the prime minister is hiding in his room and cannot answer his questions.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES from the Parliament:
Within five minutes of the commencement of Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon as the furore continued.
A lone AIADMK member was also in the Well of Lok Sabha, protesting the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river. He was joined by Telugu Desam Party's Naramalli Sivaprasad, who was dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran.
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm on Monday after witnessing unrelenting protests by the Congress demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Rafale fighter jet deal. Soon after the House assembled, the Congress members trooped near the Speaker's podium and started sloganeering demanding the probe in the deal for 36 Rafale jets.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon today while proceedings of Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition and other parties over various issues.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said that the Triple Talaq Bill was not a question of the BJP-led government's reputation. "The Bill is meant to get justice for women. So everyone should support it. We all must help in getting the Bill passed," he said. The Bill is listed in Rajya Sabha.
The Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress have planned to give notices under rule 267 over the Rafale issue in Rajya Sabha. The Opposition in both houses is likely to launch attacks on the BJP over the Rafale deal.