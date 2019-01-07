"Clear Lie": Rahul Gandhi's All-Out Attack On Nirmala Sitharaman Over HAL

HAL debate: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the winter session of parliament

Highlights Statement on Rs. 1 lakh crore orders for HAL correct: Nirmala Sitharaman HAL doesn't have enough cash to pay salaries: Rahul Gandhi Congress says Rafale deal signed at the cost of state-run HAL

After sparring on twitter with Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today reiterated in parliament that her statement on orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore for state-run defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was not false.

"I have received confirmation from HAL that between 2014 and 2018, contracts amounting to 26,570 crore have already been signed," the defence minister said, adding that orders worth Rs 73,000 crore were in the pipeline.

"This confirms the correctness of my statements and the doubts that have been raised on my statement on HAL contracts are incorrect and misleading," she said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had asked her to clarify or resign after a report in The Times of India suggested that no actual orders had been placed and HAL was struggling to pay its employees. The minister had said in her reply to the Rafale debate on Friday that the government had given extensive contracts to HAL worth Rs 1 lakh crore but the Congress was "shedding crocodile tears".

India is buying Dassault Aviation's multirole jet fighter Rafale to enhance its air power

After she stressed today that her statement was correct, Rahul Gandhi repeated his charge that the Defence Minister had misled parliament with a "direct jhooth (lie)". The actual money that HAL was expecting was only Rs 26,570 crore, he said. "The rest about orders worth Rs 73,000 crore is bakwas (nonsense). Technical Evaluation Committee doesn't mean an order," the Congress president said.

He added that while Rafale-maker Dassault had been given Rs 20,000 crore by the government without the delivery of a single jet, HAL was delivering aircraft and choppers but had not been paid Rs 15,700 crore dues.

"I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman - when Modi-ji did bypass surgery (on the deal for 126 jets negotiated by the previous Congress government) and prepared a new contract for 36 fighters, did any senior defence ministry, air force officials object to PM Modi's interference? Yes or no?"

The Congress president had also tweeted earlier: "That HAL doesn't have enough cash to pay salaries, isn't surprising. Anil Ambani has Rafale. He now needs HAL's brilliant talent pool to deliver on his contracts. Without salaries, HAL's best engineers & scientists will be forced to move to AA's venture."

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL makes many defence hardware for the nation. One of the highlights is the Light Combat Aircraft or LCA Tejas

The Congress alleges that the government signed an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale jets with France's Dassault to benefit debt-hit Anil Ambani's rookie defence firm at the cost of HAL, which, the party says, lost out on a lucrative offset contract and is in a financial warp.

Referring to the report on HAL's financial distress, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "When you tell one lie, you need to keep spinning out more lies, to cover up the first one. In her eagerness to defend the PM's Rafale lie, the RM lied to Parliament. Tomorrow, RM (defence minister) must place before Parliament documents showing 1 Lakh crore of Govt orders to HAL."

Ms Sitharaman retorted that Mr Gandhi should "start from ABCs" and "read the full report" before commenting on it.

Currently HAL is working on repeat orders for Su-30s, Tejas Mk-1, Advanced Light Helicopters, Light Combat Helicopters and the Mirage 2000 upgrade. Reports have claimed that HAL is struggling financially and had to borrow money to pay its employees' salaries.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.