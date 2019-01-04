10 Points From Nirmala Sitharaman's Reply On Rafale Debate In Parliament

Nirmala Sitharaman said it was unfair to say the government misled the country on Rafale deal.
New Delhi:
The firestorm over the Rafale fighter jet deal is far from over. In a heated debate in parliament
on Friday, punctuated by questions and accusations from the opposition
, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave an extensive response
that lasted for more than two hours. Attacking the Congress for questioning her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's integrity, Ms Sitharaman defended the deal for the 36 Rafale fighter planes, signed after the Congress-led contract of 126 jets was scrapped.