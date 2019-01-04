Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress Sheds Crocodile Tears For HAL, Says Defence Minister

New Delhi:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress engaged in a war-of-words over the Rafale fighter jets deal in the Lok Sabha today.
Congress accused the BJP-led government of lying before the Supreme Court by citing a "non-existent" CAG report on Rafale deal and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to the debate in Lok Sabha on the issue.
Speaking during the short-duration discussion on Rafale, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi of giving offset contract to his "favourite man" and reiterated the demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu political parties -- AIADMK and DMK - stage a walkout from Rajya Sabha in protest against the central government's refusal to withdraw permission for a feasibility report on construction of Mekedatu dam on Cauvery river in Karnataka.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Rafale deal:
"This entire campaign has been on falsehoods and irresponsible allegations. I will ask a few questions now."
"We were told by Congress spokesperson that we shall not be talking on Rafale, because its an internal matter. On March 9, before Rahul Gandhi met French President Macron, Congress spokesperson told the media: Congress will not discuss India's defence deals with a foreign head of state. This is internal matter. This discussion the government has to do with France, not us."
"However, On July 20 in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi says: 'I asked the french President about the secrecy pact but he denied the existence of such a pact. He said he has no issues in making the cost public.' Who is truthful here? The Congress spokesperson or Rahul Gandhi?"
The Congress is building the whole thing on falsehoods, she adds.
"When Rahul Gandhi held a meeting near HAL Bengaluru, he said 'Rafale is your right. You should have produced it.' You (Congress) shed crocodile tears in Bengaluru," says defence minister in Lok Sabha.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Rafale deal:
"The Congress did not intend buying the jets . For every 'AA' there is a 'Q' and 'RV'."
"There was no agreement between Dassault and HAL. Dassault was told that HAL will need 2.7 more man hours for the same Rafale jet than to produce one in France. Dassault also told they will not stand guarantee for the jets produced in India. Therefore, the deal with HAL was not struck."
"HAL capacity has been increased from eight to 16 aircraft per year."
"You (opposition) are misleading the country. We are getting 36 aircraft (two squadrons) in fly away condition as compared to your 18."
Defence Minister in Lok Sabha says: "The first aircraft will be delivered in September 2019 and 36 aircraft will be delivered in the year 2022. The process of negotiation was finished in 14 months."
"There is a difference between defence dealings and dealing in defence. We deal in defence with national security as a priority," she adds.
"China and Pakistan are building a bigger fleet. The UPA government wanted only 18 flyaway fighter jets. The UPA created a deadlock," says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Rafale deal.
"Senior members of the Opposition don't want to hear my answers. It is very disheartening. This country needs to know that defence purchases are national security related," says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Rafale deal.
"This country will have to understand that national security is important, whether they (opposition) are in power or we are (BJP). We cannot run away from facts," says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Rafale deal.
"The environment around India is very volatile. It is important for us to understand that whosoever is in power, will want peace. But it cannot be at the cost of making our armed forces feel that they are not being given enough to fight," she adds.
"Timely getting the equipment should be the priority. Our two borders are always highly sensitive and it is important to timely purchase the ammunition. We have had wars in northern and western frontiers. We have to recognise the sense of urgency."
The suspension of 45 Lok Sabha members belonging to AIADMK and the TDP is likely to be revoked if they assure Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that they will not create pandemonium.
Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, of AIADMK, urged the Speaker to revoke the suspension of all the 45 members of his party and the TDP. "You have all the rights if members violate the rules. You have already punished them. I would humbly request you to kindly allow them to take part in the proceedings from Monday onwards. Kindly revoke their suspension," he said.
BJP legislator Anurag Thakur cites National Herald case and Agusta Westland case after Congress asks the ruling party to answer on Rafale deal issues.
Journalist Smita Prakash interviewed PM Modi for more than hour and she was criticised by a politician (Congress president Rahul Gandhi), says BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur.
"Maybe this politician has never heard a woman ask such questions. They must have expected her to ask PM Modi about what he ate and how are his relations with his mother. But PM Modi was asked all important questions and he gave all the answers," he adds.
"He (Rahul Gandhi) was so confused (during a press conference), that he spoke for 20 minutes and told 20 lies."
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come in the parliament and clarify on the issue of Rafale fighter jet deal.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, during a debate on Rafale fighter jet deal in Lok Sabha, says: "The affidavit submitted by the Centre before the Supreme Court is wrong. Centre misguided the court and the public. This is the reason we are demanding a joint parliamentary committee."
Female lawmakers in Rajya Sabha, cutting across party lines, ask the BJP-led government to use its brute majority in Lok Sabha to ensure passage of a legislation providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures.
The Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill, commonly known as the Women's Reservation Bill, was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010, but is awaiting nod of Lok Sabha.
BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi, in the Lok Sabha, says the Kerala government is not maintaining law and order in the state and transporting women in ambulances to Sabarimala.
On Sabarimala Temple issue in Lok Sabha, Congress legislator KC Venugopal tells news agency ANI: "We want peace in the state. We want a solution. Otherwise, the govt is promoting violence in the state."
Congress lawmakers protest in Parliament premises, selling potatoes to raise issues concerning Punjab farmers.
The Companies (Amendment) Bill, the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill will be among the topics to be discussed in the Lok Sabha today.
Other bills include the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, the National Medical Commission Bill and the Dentists (Amendment) Bill.