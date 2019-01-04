Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress Sheds Crocodile Tears For HAL, Says Defence Minister

BJP, Congress engage in war-of-words over Rafale deal in the Lok Sabha. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress engaged in a war-of-words over the Rafale fighter jets deal in the Lok Sabha today.

Congress accused the BJP-led government of lying before the Supreme Court by citing a "non-existent" CAG report on Rafale deal and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to the debate in Lok Sabha on the issue.

Speaking during the short-duration discussion on Rafale, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi of giving offset contract to his "favourite man" and reiterated the demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu political parties -- AIADMK and DMK - stage a walkout from Rajya Sabha in protest against the central government's refusal to withdraw permission for a feasibility report on construction of Mekedatu dam on Cauvery river in Karnataka.

