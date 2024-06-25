Parliament Live Updates: Remaining 281 Lok Sabha MPs To Take Oath Today

Parliament Live Updates: The second session of the 18th Lok Sabha to begin shortly.

A total of 262 newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Monday, the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha. The remaining 281 new members will take their oaths today.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session, which began with the oath-taking of the new MPs.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

The NDA, which has 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, enjoys a clear majority, with the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc having 234 MPs.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament:

Jun 25, 2024 09:56 (IST) Lok Sabha Speaker: NDA candidate likely to file nomination today, election on June 26

With the deadline to file the nomination for the post of Lok Sabha speaker being 12 pm Tuesday, the battle between the NDA and the opposition has drawn out. If the INDIA bloc announces its candidate for the post, it will be the first time that elections will be held for the Speaker of the lower house.

Since independence, the Lok Sabha speaker and deputy speaker have been elected by consensus between the ruling party and the opposition.

