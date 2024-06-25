Government vs Opposition On Speaker, First Contest For Post Since 1946

The Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc on Tuesday nominated Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-time MP from Kerala, for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, triggering an election for the top parliamentary post for the first time since 1946.

Mr Suresh's nomination underlines the tense stand-off between the INDIA group and the ruling coalition led by the BJP, which had approached the opposition - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were so tasked - to build consensus to re-appoint Kota MP Om Birla as the Speaker.

The INDIA bloc said it was willing to back Mr Birla, but required the deputy's post to be allotted to a member of the opposition, in keeping with parliamentary tradition.

However, there was no response from the BJP till 11.50 am - 10 minutes before the deadline for filing papers - following which news broke that the opposition would nominate Mr Suresh.

Sources said the BJP indicated a decision on the Deputy Speaker's post would be taken at a later stage, and once again called on the opposition to support Mr Birla.

The stand-off between the new BJP-led coalition and the opposition comes 24 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the need for consensus to run the government and the country