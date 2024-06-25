Amid Government-Opposition Talks On Speaker, Om Birla's Meet With PM

Amid uncertainty over who will be nominated as the Lok Sabha speaker, BJP's Om Birla, who was speaker in the NDA's previous term, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The two leaders held talks ahead of day 2 of the Parliament's session. Speculation is abuzz that the BJP may again nominate Mr Birla for the Speaker's post.

The opposition INDIA bloc is unlikely to contest the post and the NDA nominee is likely to be elected unopposed, sources said ahead of filing of nomination for the key post.

However, the Opposition has demanded that they be given the choice to pick the deputy speaker.