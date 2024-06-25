Om Birla: 5 Points About NDA's Lok Sabha Speaker Nominee

Om Birla retained the Kota Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan by defeating Congress's Prahlad Gunjal by a margin of over 41,000 votes. He is the first Lok Sabha speaker in 20 years to be re-elected to the Lower House.

Mr Birla has held the Kota Lok Sabha seat since 2014 and was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker in 2019.

Born on November 23, 1962, in Kota, he was involved in student politics during his college days.

Mr Birla then became the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, in 1991. He was then made the National Vice President in 1997.