From Monsoon Session, A Hi-Tech Attendance System For Lok Sabha MPs

Members of the Lok Sabha will now be able to mark attendance at their seats in the House, addressing a very old complaint, sources have said.

Marking attendance has not been easy for MPs under the current system, since many reach parliament together at 11 am, and have to rush in without signing so they do not miss the session.

The MPs are considered present only after sign the register and they receive the daily allowance. There are some who just sign the register and leave without attending the day's session.

New System To Mark Attendance

According to sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken the new initiative in the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from July 21 and continue till August 21. MPs will now be able to mark their attendance through a few processes - all hi-tech.

Under this, a Multi Model Device (MMD) has been installed on the seats allotted to MPs. Through it, MPs will now be able to mark their attendance during the session.

The Three Options

All MPs have been given three options to mark their attendance through the MMD.

The first is Multi Media Card (MMC), through which attendance can be recorded.

Besides, every MP will be given a pin number which will be entered in MMD and attendance will be recorded.

The third option is biometric -- MPs will be able to register their attendance by placing their fingers in MMD.

Both Systems Available In Monsoon Session

Sources said the current system will also be maintained along with the new system in the monsoon session.

Under the current system, all MPs have to reach the Parliament House and sign the register kept outside the Lok Sabha.

Under this process, many MPs reach Parliament together, due to which there is a crowd and many are unable to sign in the hurry.

A new system has been implemented to solve this problem. After the feedback of the MPs regarding the new system, it will be fully implemented from the winter session.

MPs Sign And Leave

It is often seen that some MPs just sign in the attendance register and go back and do not attend the session. In such a situation, if attendance can be marked by going to one's seat inside the House, it would also enhance attendance.

It is not clear yet whether a similar system will be implemented in Rajya Sabha.