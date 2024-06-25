'We Tried For Consensus But...': K Suresh To NDTV On Speaker Post Row

The Congress' K Suresh is an eight-time MP from Kerala's Mavelikara.

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh - a late entrant in the Lok Sabha Speaker race - has accused the government of "breaking convention" regarding the naming of an opposition leader as the Deputy Speaker of the House. "We tried for a consensus but the ruling party... they are not ready. Consensus means, if we support Speaker, then they should give Deputy's post to opposition," he told NDTV.

Mr Suresh was also asked about the futility of contesting an election for the Speaker's position - given s/he is elected by simple majority and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance can count, potentially on over 300 votes. "Numbers are not the point. Winning or losing is a different matter."

"The point is, there is a convention in Lok Sabha... a convention the government is breaking. There is a system for the Speaker's post (referring to the opposition's argument that the Deputy Speaker needs to be from a non-ruling party to ensure balance) and that has been broken..." he told NDTV.

Mr Suresh also rubbished the BJP-led NDA's claim the opposition is indulging in "pressure tactics".

"We are not pressurising... we are only asking for our right. Deputy Speaker is the opposition's right... that is all we are doing. If they are not ready to do even that..." he said shrugging his shoulders.

Mr Suresh also referred to the row over the Pro Tem Speaker's post, which the Congress and the opposition had expected would be handed to him given his status as one of the senior-most MPs.

There was drama in Parliament this morning after the BJP-led NDA government reached out to the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc to build consensus to re-appoint Kota MP Om Birla as Speaker.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met INDIA bloc leaders, including the Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, and were the opposition wanted the Deputy Speaker's post.

Sources, however, told NDTV the BJP said a decision on his deputy would be taken later.

The opposition, however, refused to play ball and, as the clock ticked down to the noon deadline, whispers emerged that the Congress' K Suresh would be offered as an alternative to Om Birla.

And so it happened; as visuals showed senior leaders from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance accompanying Mr Birla to file his papers, it was confirmed that Mr Suresh had submitted his name.

This means, for the first time in decades, there will be a formal election to pick the Speaker.

Meanwhile, in the inevitable back-and-forth that followed the opposition's decision, BJP sources told NDTV efforts were made to build consensus but the opposition responded with "pressure politics".

Sources said the Congress' KC Venugopal and TR Baalu of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK insisted on a commitment from the BJP - one to the effect the Deputy Speaker would be an opposition MP.

Earlier, while the INDIA bloc was waiting on the BJP's response, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi referred to media reports that quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the opposition to work "constructively".

"Today newspapers reported that PM Modi said the opposition should cooperate constructively. Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and asked him to extend support... entire opposition said we will support but convention is Deputy Speaker should be from our side. Rajnath Singh said he would call back... but he has not yet...PM is asking for cooperation but our leader is getting insulted..."

