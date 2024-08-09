''Shouldn't Sit, Pass Comments When...'': Speaker To Newly Elected MPs

Addressing an orientation programme for newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs), Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday said that it is our responsibility to increase the prestige of our country's democracy in front of the world.

Emphasizing the global prestige of India's democratic institutions, Mr Birla urged MPs to be mindful of their conduct within the House.

"It is our responsibility to increase the prestige of our country's democracy in front of the world. Whatever the incident is there are certain things that you (MPs) need to be careful about. You shouldn't sit and pass comments when you walk into the House, uphold the decorum of Parliament," he said while making an address to the elected MPs.

"Stand up when your name is called...speaker never differentiates according to party and ideology, for a speaker, all are same and all ideologies are the same," he said.

In a post on X, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that the awareness programme for MPs was organized to make the MPs understand the various aspects of parliamentary work.

"They will learn about the rules and procedures of Parliament, motions, resolutions, work of committees etc. Along with this, they will gain knowledge of the procedural measures to present their views in the House," Om Birla said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Second Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which commenced on July 22, 2024, concluded on Friday.

Delivering a valedictory address on the conclusion of the second Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that 15 sittings were held during the Session which lasted for around 115 hours.

Mr Birla informed that 86 starred questions were answered orally during the Session. A total of 400 matters of urgent public importance were raised by the Members during the Zero Hour and a total of 358 matters were taken up under Rule 377.

Mr Birla further informed that 12 Government Bills were introduced and four Bills were passed, during the session.

