Budget Session Of Parliament Live: Amit Shah's Debut Speech In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Today is the fourth day of the on-going Parliament session. Both Houses of Parliament were expected to discuss the Motion of thanks on the President's Address on Monday. The Lok Sabha assembled for the first time after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Union Budget. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after paying tributes to BJP member Hukum Singh, who died on Saturday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition members.
Here are the live updates of the Budget Session Of Parliament:
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after uproar from opposition over various issues.
Samajwadi Party MPs trooped into the Well raising slogans against alleged encounter killings by the police in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Mr Naidu adjourned the proceedings straightaway till 1400 hours.
Members of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP too were in the Well, apparently raising the issue of sealing of commercial establishments in Delhi.
Congress member Ramachandra Rao too came into the Well holding a banner that read "Do Justice to Andhra Pradesh" in protest against the state not finding a mention in the Union Budget for 2018-19 presented last week.
Lok Sabha Adjourns After Tributes Paid To BJP Lawmaker Hukum Singh
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made the obituary reference about Hukum Singh, who represented the Kairana constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
