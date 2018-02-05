Lok Sabha Adjourns After Tributes Paid To BJP Lawmaker Hukum Singh

Soon after the House met, three new members -- Congress members from Rajasthan Karan Singh Yadav and Raghu Sharma as well as TMC member from West Bengal Sajda Ahmed -- took oath.
Mr Yadav has been elected from Alwar while Mr Sharma and Mr Ahmed represent Ajmer and Uluberia constituencies, respectively.
After the members took oath, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made the obituary reference about Hukum Singh, who represented the Kairana constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
"A literary person with deep passion for reading scriptures; poetry and classics, the spirit of which he imbibed in his disciplined life and also reflected in his insightful articles," Ms Mahajan said while mourning the demise of Hukum Singh.
The House stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect for the departed soul before proceedings were adjourned.