Congress Leads In All 3 Rajasthan By-Polls In Big Setback For Ruling BJP

The Congress appears set to win its first seats in Rajasthan since it was wiped out for a duck in the 2014 national election. The party was leading in the Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary seats and the Mandalgarh assembly seat - all held by the ruling BJP - as votes were counted today for crucial by-polls seen as a preview of state elections due later this year.Both the ruling BJP and the Congress prepped for the by-polls as they would for a full election, with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress leader Sachin Pilot campaigning hard."Initial trends show that the people have given their blessings to the Congress and have rejected the Vasundhara Raje government and its policies. Young people have realized that the politics of polarization doesn't work," said Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who had lost the Ajmer seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in which the Congress failed to win a single seat in Rajasthan.Mr Pilot had shifted to Ajmer after his family bastion Dausa became a reserved seat in 2009. But he lost to Sanwar Lal Jat, who died last year.The Congress fielded Raghu Sharma in the seat this time, against Ram Swaroop Lamba of the BJP.The by-polls in the two other BJP-ruled seats were necessary after the deaths of Alwar parliamentarian Mahant Chand Nath Yogi and Mandalgarh legislator Kirti Kumari.The Congress was also leading in Alwar, where the party's Karan Singh Yadav challenged Jaswant Singh Yadav of the BJP.All three seats are linked to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's top lieutenants in Rajasthan - Sachin Pilot, CP Joshi and Jitendra Singh Bhanwar. The BJP and Vasundhara Raje went all out in their campaign, with the Chief Minister dividing her time between Ajmer and Alwar.The BJP was also struggling in the Mandalgarh assembly constituency, where BJP candidate Shakti Singh Hada faces the Congress's Vivek Dhakad.